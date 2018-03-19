Watermelon Slim and the Workers
Watermelon Slim and the Workers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23216baa-6b46-4dca-b466-7e0c13a8978d
Tracks
Sort by
Dumpster Blues
Watermelon Slim and the Workers
Dumpster Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dumpster Blues
Last played on
The Wobble
Watermelon Slim and the Workers
The Wobble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wobble
Last played on
Archetypal Blues No. 2
Watermelon Slim and the Workers
Archetypal Blues No. 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Archetypal Blues No. 2
Last played on
I Got A Problem
Watermelon Slim and the Workers
I Got A Problem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got A Problem
Last played on
The Wheel Man
Watermelon Slim and the Workers
The Wheel Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wheel Man
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist