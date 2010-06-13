LumiLebanese krautrock band
Lumi
Lumi Biography (Wikipedia)
Lumi is a Lebanese krautrock band composed of Marc Codsi and Mayaline Hage. The band was formed in 2006, and has released two full-length studio albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lumi Tracks
Oh My Heart
Lumi
