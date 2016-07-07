Geri Halliwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Geraldine Estelle Horner (née Halliwell; born 6 August 1972) is an English pop singer-songwriter, clothes designer, author, and actress. Halliwell came to international prominence in the 1990s as Ginger Spice, a member of the successful girl group the Spice Girls, the best-selling girl group of all time with over 85 million records sold, of which more than 75 million copies sold with the quintet lineup with Halliwell. In 1998, Halliwell left the Spice Girls to pursue a solo career but later returned to the group when they reunited in 2007. Halliwell reportedly amassed a $40 million fortune during her last two years in the group.
In 1999, Halliwell launched her solo career and released her debut album Schizophonic, which spawned three number ones at the UK Singles Chart, "Mi Chico Latino", "Lift Me Up", and "Bag It Up", while the lead single "Look at Me" peaked at number two. In 2001, Halliwell released her second album Scream If You Wanna Go Faster; the first single, "It's Raining Men", peaked at number one in the UK and went on to become the biggest hit of her career. She released her third studio album Passion in 2005. Halliwell has been nominated for four Brit Awards (in 2000 and 2002).
- Why Geri couldn't wait to see Chris about her new single...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056f7rc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056f7rc.jpg2017-06-20T08:18:00.000ZGeri Horner tells Chris how George Michael inspired her return to singing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056f7gb
Why Geri couldn't wait to see Chris about her new single...
Geri Halliwell Tracks
Sort by
Lift Me Up
Mi Chico Latino
Scream If You Want To Go Faster
Bag It Up
It's Raining Men
Look At Me
Calling
Angels In Chains
Latest Geri Halliwell News
Geri Halliwell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Which Spice Girl instigated the reunion?
-
"It's the worst kept secret in showbiz!" - Melanie C on the Spice Girls reunion
-
The Melanie C Code: The truth behind the meaning of “Zig-a-zig-ah”
-
Eight of the boys perform with Melanie C
-
Could Melanie C be returning to the West End?
-
Melanie C Live in Session
-
Melanie C
-
Melanie C: "Hang on a minute... I'm still a Spice Girl!"
-
Why does Melanie C perform without shoes?!
-
Melanie C: "It's good old me but the modern, new and improved version!"