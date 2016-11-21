Seasick Steve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqf8b.jpg
1941
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/231ff972-4e8e-4157-95e2-12f963cb478c
Seasick Steve Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Gene Wold (born 1940/1941), commonly known as Seasick Steve, is an American blues musician. He plays mostly personalized guitars and sings, usually about his early life doing casual work.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seasick Steve Performances & Interviews
- Seasick Steve: "Ed Sheeran and his friend Joe made a beat for me!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hff45.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hff45.jpg2018-08-14T08:04:00.000ZSeasick Steve on recording a song for his wife, and his brand new single Can U Cook?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06hdzs6
Seasick Steve: "Ed Sheeran and his friend Joe made a beat for me!"
- Why does Melanie C perform without shoes?!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b8cnm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b8cnm.jpg2016-10-07T09:02:00.000ZMelanie C lets the guests know why she's performing barefoot in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04b8cqr
Why does Melanie C perform without shoes?!
- Seasick Steve: "I’m having Carfest withdrawal symptoms!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044vchm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044vchm.jpg2016-08-16T08:06:00.000ZSeasick Steve talks to Chris about his new album and missing playing Carfest this year.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044vclq
Seasick Steve: "I’m having Carfest withdrawal symptoms!"
- Seasick Steve, from his kitchen to Jools Holland: "I'd never heard of the Hootenanny..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qt2b1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qt2b1.jpg2016-04-12T07:42:00.000ZSteve's incredible journey is now taking him to a huge Wembley show in October!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qt2by
Seasick Steve, from his kitchen to Jools Holland: "I'd never heard of the Hootenanny..."
- Seasick Steve talks to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02p4sbh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02p4sbh.jpg2015-04-14T15:50:00.000ZThe award-winning American bluesman chats about his new album, Sonic Soul Surfer.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02p507q
Seasick Steve talks to Steve Wright
Seasick Steve Tracks
Sort by
Down on the Farm
Seasick Steve
Down on the Farm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Down on the Farm
Last played on
Can You Cook
Seasick Steve
Can You Cook
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Can You Cook
Last played on
You Can't Teach An Old Dog New Tricks
Seasick Steve
You Can't Teach An Old Dog New Tricks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bty26.jpglink
St Louis Slim
Seasick Steve
St Louis Slim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
St Louis Slim
Last played on
Started Out With Nothin'
Seasick Steve
Started Out With Nothin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Sun On My Face
Seasick Steve
Sun On My Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Sun On My Face
Last played on
Summertime Boy
Seasick Steve
Summertime Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kt7pw.jpglink
Summertime Boy
Last played on
I Don't Know Why She Loves Me But She Do - Seasick Steve
Seasick Steve
I Don't Know Why She Loves Me But She Do - Seasick Steve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Last Rodeo
Seasick Steve
Last Rodeo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Last Rodeo
Last played on
Shady Tree
Seasick Steve
Shady Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Shady Tree
Last played on
Thunderbird
Seasick Steve
Thunderbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Thunderbird
Last played on
Grass Is Greener
Seasick Steve
Grass Is Greener
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Grass Is Greener
Last played on
Man's Best Friend
Seasick Steve
Man's Best Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Man's Best Friend
Last played on
Everybody's Talkin' At Me
Seasick Steve
Everybody's Talkin' At Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Everybody's Talkin' At Me
Last played on
Dog House Boogie
Seasick Steve
Dog House Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Dog House Boogie
Last played on
Back in the Doghouse
Seasick Steve
Back in the Doghouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Back in the Doghouse
Last played on
That's All
Seasick Steve
That's All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
That's All
Last played on
Gypsy Blood
Seasick Steve
Gypsy Blood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Gypsy Blood
Last played on
Dog House Boogie (Radio 2 Session, 7 OCT 2016)
Seasick Steve
Dog House Boogie (Radio 2 Session, 7 OCT 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Purple Shadows
Seasick Steve
Purple Shadows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Purple Shadows
Last played on
Don't Know Why She Love Me But She Do
Seasick Steve
Don't Know Why She Love Me But She Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf8b.jpglink
Don't Know Why She Love Me But She Do
Last played on
Playlists featuring Seasick Steve
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-11T10:43:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vwdg5.jpg
11
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/adzdgw
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T10:43:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c2gwy.jpg
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2008
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2008-06-28T10:43:29
28
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Seasick Steve News
Seasick Steve Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist