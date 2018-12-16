Jessica Ruth Mueller (born February 20, 1983) is an American actor and singer. She started her acting career in Chicago and won a Joseph Jefferson Award in 2008 for her role as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel. In 2011, she moved to New York City to star in a Broadway revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. She won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. She also received two additional Tony Award best actress nominations for her roles in Waitress in 2016 and in the Broadway revival of Carousel in 2018.