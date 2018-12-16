Jessie MuellerBorn 20 February 1983
Jessie Mueller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0202bxy.jpg
1983-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/231c6457-40a7-4190-b7e9-80e52d4a1daa
Jessie Mueller Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Ruth Mueller (born February 20, 1983) is an American actor and singer. She started her acting career in Chicago and won a Joseph Jefferson Award in 2008 for her role as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel. In 2011, she moved to New York City to star in a Broadway revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. She won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. She also received two additional Tony Award best actress nominations for her roles in Waitress in 2016 and in the Broadway revival of Carousel in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jessie Mueller Tracks
Will You Love Me Tomorrow
Jessie Mueller
Will You Love Me Tomorrow
Will You Love Me Tomorrow
She Used To Be Mine
Jessie Mueller
She Used To Be Mine
She Used To Be Mine
Opening Up
Jessie Mueller
Opening Up
Opening Up
Bad Idea
Jessie Mueller
Bad Idea
Bad Idea
What Baking Can Do
Jessie Mueller
What Baking Can Do
What Baking Can Do
I Feel the Earth Move
Jessie Mueller
I Feel the Earth Move
I Feel the Earth Move
Everything Changes
Jessie Mueller
Everything Changes
Everything Changes
Beautiful
Jessie Mueller
Beautiful
Beautiful
It Might as Well Rain Until September
Jessie Mueller
It Might as Well Rain Until September
It's Too Late
Jessie Mueller
It's Too Late
It's Too Late
Beautiful
Jessie Mueller and Company
Beautiful
Beautiful
Take Good Care of My Baby
Jessie Mueller
Take Good Care of My Baby
Take Good Care of My Baby
Beautiful
Jessie Mueller
Beautiful
Beautiful
It's Too Late
Jessie Mueller
It's Too Late
It's Too Late
BEAUTIFUL
JESSIE MEULLER
BEAUTIFUL
BEAUTIFUL
IT'S TOO LATE
JESSIE MEULLER
IT'S TOO LATE
IT'S TOO LATE
WILL YOU LOVE ME tomorrow?
JESSIE MEULLER
WILL YOU LOVE ME tomorrow?
WILL YOU LOVE ME tomorrow?
