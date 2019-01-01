Treat is a Swedish hard rock/heavy metal band from Stockholm. Created in 1981 by singer Robert Ernlund and guitarist Anders "Gary" Wikström, the band had national and as international success with songs like "Get You on the Run", "World of Promises", "Party All Over" and "Ready for the Taking" in the second half of the 1980s.

They played at rock festivals like Monsters of Rock in 1988 in Germany. They were also the opening act for Queen in Sweden in 1986 and opened for W.A.S.P. during their first Swedish tour. They were signed to the labels Mercury and then Vertigo .

The band originally disbanded in 1993 due to failing to maintain success with new singer Mats Levén; however, former band members worked later together on two new songs for the 2006 compilation album Weapons of choice 1984-2006; the album sold better than expected, convincing them that the band was still relevant. This led to Treat being revived later that year, with most of its 1989-1991 line-up, including Ernlund and Wikström, and signing up with Universal. They have since released two new studio albums: Coup de Grace and Ghost of Graceland.