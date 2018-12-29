Kym SimsBorn 23 August 1966
Kym Sims
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-08-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2316301b-d675-427e-9d1e-97ab8bbed964
Kym Sims Biography (Wikipedia)
Kym Sims (born 23 August 1966) is an American singer, whose biggest success came outside her home market. Sims began her career as an advertising jingle singer before breaking through into the dance music market.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kym Sims Tracks
Sort by
Too Blind To See It
Kym Sims
Too Blind To See It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y682y.jpglink
Too Blind To See It
Last played on
Too Blind To See It (Hurley's House Mix)
Kym Sims
Too Blind To See It (Hurley's House Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Blind To See It (Hurley's House Mix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kym Sims
Kym Sims Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist