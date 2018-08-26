Georg Christian LehmsBorn 1684. Died 15 May 1717
Georg Christian Lehms
1684
Georg Christian Lehms Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Christian Lehms (1684 – 15 May 1717) was a German poet and novelist who sometimes used the pen-name Pallidor. He published poetry, novels, libretti for operas, and the texts of cantatas.
