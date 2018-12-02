Martha WainwrightBorn 8 May 1976
Martha Wainwright
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqf86.jpg
1976-05-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/231475d8-fddb-4d7d-aad9-287e59e4b4ba
Martha Wainwright Biography (Wikipedia)
Martha Wainwright (born May 8, 1976) is a Canadian-American folk-rock singer-songwriter. She is the daughter of American folk singer and actor Loudon Wainwright III and Canadian folk singer-songwriter Kate McGarrigle. She was raised in a musical family along with her older brother, Rufus Wainwright, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She speaks the two official languages in Canada, English and French.
Martha Wainwright Performances & Interviews
- Martha Wainwright with an 'attitudinal' song live from Glastonburyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057020f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057020f.jpg2017-06-26T11:38:00.000ZMartha Wainwright performs 'So Down' in the radio truck at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05701dm
Martha Wainwright with an 'attitudinal' song live from Glastonbury
Martha Wainwright Tracks
Sort by
Set the Fire to the Third Bar (feat. Martha Wainwright)
Snow Patrol
Set the Fire to the Third Bar (feat. Martha Wainwright)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cg6cv.jpglink
Set the Fire to the Third Bar (feat. Martha Wainwright)
Last played on
When the Day Is Short
Martha Wainwright
When the Day Is Short
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
When the Day Is Short
Last played on
La Foule (6 Music Session, 13 Nov 2009)
Martha Wainwright
La Foule (6 Music Session, 13 Nov 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Soudain Une Vallee (6 Music Session, 13 Nov 2009)
Martha Wainwright
Soudain Une Vallee (6 Music Session, 13 Nov 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Set The Fire To The Third Bar (feat. Martha Wainwright)
Snow Patrol
Set The Fire To The Third Bar (feat. Martha Wainwright)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cg6cv.jpglink
Set The Fire To The Third Bar (feat. Martha Wainwright)
Last played on
All By Myself
Martha Wainwright
All By Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
All By Myself
Last played on
Set The Fire To The Third Bar (Radio Edit)
Snow Patrol
Set The Fire To The Third Bar (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cg6cv.jpglink
Set The Fire To The Third Bar (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Proserpina
Martha Wainwright
Proserpina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Proserpina
Last played on
Proserpina
Kate McGarrigle
Proserpina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp1p.jpglink
Proserpina
Last played on
Around The Bend
Martha Wainwright
Around The Bend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Around The Bend
Last played on
Rebel Jesus
Martha Wainwright
Rebel Jesus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Rebel Jesus
Last played on
You Never Phone
Loudon Wainwright III
You Never Phone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg07.jpglink
You Never Phone
Last played on
Franci
Martha Wainright
Franci
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Franci
Performer
Last played on
Traveller
Martha Wainwright
Traveller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Traveller
Last played on
Franci (Bbc Radio Wales Session, 12 July 2017)
Martha Wainwright
Franci (Bbc Radio Wales Session, 12 July 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Bleeding All Over You
Martha Wainwright
Bleeding All Over You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Bleeding All Over You
Last played on
Franci
Martha Wainwright
Franci
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Franci
Last played on
So Down
Martha Wainwright
So Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
So Down
Last played on
Factory
Martha Wainwright
Factory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Factory
Last played on
La Foule
Martha Wainwright
La Foule
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
La Foule
Last played on
See Emily Play
Martha Wainwright
See Emily Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
See Emily Play
Last played on
Your Hand In Mine
Liam Frost
Your Hand In Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwyd.jpglink
Your Hand In Mine
Last played on
Sweet Thames Flow Softly
Rufus Wainwright
Sweet Thames Flow Softly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh9n.jpglink
Sweet Thames Flow Softly
Last played on
Traveller (6 Music Session, 2 Feb 2017)
Martha Wainwright
Traveller (6 Music Session, 2 Feb 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Traveller (6 Music Session, 2 Feb 2017)
Last played on
Around The Bend (6 Music Session, 2 Feb 2017)
Martha Wainwright
Around The Bend (6 Music Session, 2 Feb 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
One Of Us
Martha Wainwright
One Of Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
One Of Us
Last played on
Tower of Song
Martha Wainwright
Tower of Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Tower of Song
Last played on
I Was In The House When The House Burned Down (Live)
Martha Wainwright
I Was In The House When The House Burned Down (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Niger River
Martha Wainwright
Niger River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mv07p.jpglink
Niger River
Last played on
Playlists featuring Martha Wainwright
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/awg4mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T10:54:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05167bw.jpg
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
00:01
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Celtic Connections 2013: Fruitmarket Video Extras
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8mhzc/acts/a4qmxj
Glasgow
2013-01-28T10:54:13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p014fywv.jpg
28
Jan
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: Fruitmarket Video Extras
Glasgow
Martha Wainwright Links
