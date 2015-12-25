Stan FreemanBorn 3 April 1920. Died 13 January 2001
Stan Freeman
1920-04-03
Stan Freeman Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Freeman (April 3, 1920 – January 13, 2001) was an American composer, lyricist, musical arranger, conductor, and studio musician.
April In Paris
Buddy Rich
April In Paris
April In Paris
Everything Happens To Me
Charlie Parker
Everything Happens To Me
Everything Happens To Me
