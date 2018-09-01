The Karnataka College of Percussion
The Karnataka College of Percussion
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Karnataka College of Percussion (KCP) is a music school in Bangalore, Karnataka, India, which is dedicated to the teaching of the Carnatic percussion and vocal music of South India. It was founded in approximately 1964 by the mridangam player T. A. S. Mani.
The college features a percussion ensemble called Tala Tarangini, which has performed throughout Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia, and which has collaborated with numerous jazz rock musicians, including Charlie Mariano, Okay Temiz, Iain Ballamy, Dissidenten, and Embryo.
