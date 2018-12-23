Clive GregsonBorn 4 January 1955
Clive Gregson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061ck82.jpg
1955-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2311cb27-22f2-451e-8af3-f9ab594f15a9
Clive Gregson Biography (Wikipedia)
Clive James Gregson (born 4 January 1955, Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, England) is an English singer/songwriter, musician and record producer. He has toured in bands, provided backup for well-known musicians, and written songs that have been covered by Kim Carnes, Norma Waterson and Nanci Griffith. He is featured in Hugh Gregory's 2002 book 1,000 Great Guitarists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clive Gregson Tracks
Sort by
Farewell Note
Clive Gregson
Farewell Note
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ck91.jpglink
Farewell Note
Last played on
Elvis in '56 (live)
Clive Gregson
Elvis in '56 (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ck91.jpglink
Elvis in '56 (live)
Darwin Shuffle (live)
Clive Gregson
Darwin Shuffle (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ck91.jpglink
Darwin Shuffle (live)
Another Summer Of Love (live)
Clive Gregson
Another Summer Of Love (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ck91.jpglink
Another Summer Of Love (live)
Fingerless Gloves
Clive Gregson
Fingerless Gloves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ck91.jpglink
Fingerless Gloves
Last played on
Cornerstone
Clive Gregson
Cornerstone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ck91.jpglink
Cornerstone
Last played on
Clive Gregson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist