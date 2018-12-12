Sander van Dijck (born 26 November 1990), better known by his stage name San Holo, is a Dutch DJ, musician, record producer and composer from Zoetermeer. He gained international recognition for his remix of Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode", which currently has over 175 million views on YouTube. He has released music on several record labels including Spinnin' Records, OWSLA, Barong Family, and Monstercat. He also founded Bitbird, a label which has released several of his singles including "Still Looking" and "Light" and his debut album Album1. San Holo's first EP, Cosmos, was released via Heroic on 18 September 2014 and was in the Top 100 Electronic category of iTunes. San Holo's first album, Album1, was released via Bitbird on 21 September 2018 and debuted at #7 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

In 2017, he was nominated at the Electronic Music Awards for New Artist of the Year.