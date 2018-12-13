The Zombies are an English rock band formed in 1961 in St Albans and led by keyboardist and vocalist Rod Argent and vocalist Colin Blunstone.

The group scored British and American hits in 1964 with "She's Not There". In the US two further singles, "Tell Her No" in 1965 and "Time of the Season" in 1968, were also successful. Their 1968 album Odessey and Oracle is ranked number 100 on Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. The Zombies will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.