The Zombies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqf83.jpg
1961
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/230ca093-1d00-4c57-9235-147942f66930
The Zombies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Zombies are an English rock band formed in 1961 in St Albans and led by keyboardist and vocalist Rod Argent and vocalist Colin Blunstone.
The group scored British and American hits in 1964 with "She's Not There". In the US two further singles, "Tell Her No" in 1965 and "Time of the Season" in 1968, were also successful. Their 1968 album Odessey and Oracle is ranked number 100 on Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. The Zombies will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Zombies Performances & Interviews
- Colin Blunstone In Conversation!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jk91q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05jk91q.jpg2017-10-14T15:52:00.000ZThe Zombies, Colin Blunstone shares his 70s memories with Johnnie Walkerhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05jrmth
Colin Blunstone In Conversation!
- The Zombies speak about the recording of their Odessey and Oracle albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0553sw0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0553sw0.jpg2017-06-06T14:16:00.000ZThe Zombies speak about the recording of their Odessey and Oracle albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0553r8f
The Zombies speak about the recording of their Odessey and Oracle album
- 'Is Elvis in?' The Zombies recall nearly meeting their herohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqf83.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqf83.jpg2016-10-31T16:38:00.000ZRod Argent and Colin Blunstone from the Zombies join Craig Charles in a Halloween special.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04drm06
'Is Elvis in?' The Zombies recall nearly meeting their hero
- The Zombies in conversation with Stuart Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ybbjd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ybbjd.jpg2015-07-29T14:15:00.000ZRod and Colin of '60s psych-pop group The Zombies join Stuart to chat about their new crowdfunded album, Still Got That Hunger.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02yb6b7
The Zombies in conversation with Stuart Maconie
- Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone of the Zombies chat to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019dq9n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019dq9n.jpg2013-05-22T16:41:00.000ZRod Argent and Colin Blunstone of 1960s psychedelic rock band The Zombies join Mark and Stuart in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019dq9s
Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone of the Zombies chat to Radcliffe and Maconie
- The Zombies - A Rose for Emilyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p012yc6r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p012yc6r.jpg2012-12-21T10:42:00.000ZRod Argent and Colin Blunstone perform a section of A Rose for Emily from The Zombies' 1968 album Odessey and Oracle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p012ydc5
The Zombies - A Rose for Emily
- The Zombies - Care of Cell 44https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p012yc79.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p012yc79.jpg2012-12-21T10:31:00.000ZRod Argent and Colin Blunstone perform a section of Care of Cell 44 from The Zombies' 1968 album Odessey and Oracle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p012yczh
The Zombies - Care of Cell 44
The Zombies Tracks
Sort by
She's Not There
The Zombies
She's Not There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf83.jpglink
She's Not There
Last played on
This Will Be Our Year
The Zombies
This Will Be Our Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf83.jpglink
This Will Be Our Year
Last played on
A Rose For Emily
The Zombies
A Rose For Emily
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf83.jpglink
A Rose For Emily
Last played on
Edge Of The Rainbow
The Zombies
Edge Of The Rainbow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf83.jpglink
Edge Of The Rainbow
Last played on
Moving on
The Zombies
Moving on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0374d3g.jpglink
Moving on
Last played on
Time Of The Season
The Zombies
Time Of The Season
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf83.jpglink
Time Of The Season
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Jan
2019
The Zombies
The Alban Arena, St. Albans, UK
Latest The Zombies News
The Zombies Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist