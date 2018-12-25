Jerry NelsonBorn 10 July 1934. Died 23 August 2012
Jerry Nelson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/230887a9-73f0-4bb6-9fb8-86cb08007da8
Jerry Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry L. Nelson (July 10, 1934 – August 23, 2012) was an American puppeteer, singer, and musician, best known for his work with The Muppets. Renowned for his wide range of characters and singing abilities, he performed Muppet characters on Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, Fraggle Rock, and various Muppet movies and specials.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jerry Nelson Tracks
Sort by
It Feels Like Christmas
Jerry Nelson
It Feels Like Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Feels Like Christmas
Last played on
Keep Me In Mind.
Jerry Nelson
Keep Me In Mind.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Me In Mind.
Last played on
Back to artist