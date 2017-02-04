Keith LeveneBorn 18 July 1957
Keith Levene
1957-07-18
Keith Levene Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian Keith Levene (born 18 July 1957 in Muswell Hill, London) is an English musician, who was a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd (PiL).
Memories
Richard Dudanski
Memories
Memories
Last played on
Dark Matter - Remix By Keith Levene
The Membranes
Dark Matter - Remix By Keith Levene
Dark Matter - Remix By Keith Levene
Last played on
Launderette
George 'Levi' Oban, Shooz, Vivien Gold, Vivien Goldman, Keith Levene, Robert Wyatt, Steve Beresford & Vicky Aspinall
Launderette
Launderette
Performer
Last played on
