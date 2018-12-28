Paul WilliamsUS songwriter/soft rock vocalist. Born 19 September 1940
Paul Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Hamilton Williams Jr. (born September 19, 1940) is an American composer, singer, songwriter and actor. He is known for writing popular songs performed by a number of acts in the 1970s, including Three Dog Night's "An Old Fashioned Love Song" and "Out in the Country," Helen Reddy's "You and Me Against the World," David Bowie's "Fill Your Heart" and the Carpenters' "We've Only Just Begun" and "Rainy Days and Mondays." Williams is also known for his musical contributions to films, including the Academy Award-nominated song "Rainbow Connection" from The Muppet Movie, and penning the lyrics to the #1 chart-topping song "Evergreen," the love theme from the Barbra Streisand vehicle A Star Is Born, for which he won a Grammy for Song of the Year and an Academy Award for Best Original Song. He wrote the lyrics to the opening theme for the television show The Love Boat, with music previously composed by Charles Fox, which was originally sung by Jack Jones and, later, by Dionne Warwick.
Paul Williams Tracks
Tomorrow
You Give A Little Love
So You Wanna Be A Boxer
Lifeboat
Rainy Days And Mondays
With One More Look At You
Tomorrow
We've Only Just Begun
Flash
Flying Dreams
Nice To Be Around
Room In Your Heart
Where Do I Go From Here
Bad Guys
Down And Out
So You Want To Be A Boxer
Bugsy Malone
Someday Man
Ordinary Fool
