Dawn PennBorn 1952
Dawn Penn
1952
Dawn Penn Biography (Wikipedia)
Dawn Penn (born 1952 in Kingston, Jamaica) is a Jamaican reggae singer. She first had a short career during the rocksteady era, between 1967 and 1969, but is most known for her single "You Don't Love Me (No, No, No)" which became a worldwide hit in 1994.
You Don't Love Me (No No No)
Dawn Penn
You Don't Love Me (No No No)
You Don't Love Me (No No No)
I Let You Go Boy
Dawn Penn
I Let You Go Boy
I Let You Go Boy
No No No
Dawn Penn
No No No
No No No
No No No - You Don't Love Me
Dawn Penn
No No No - You Don't Love Me
No No No - You Don't Love Me
You Don't Love Me
Dawn Penn
You Don't Love Me
You Don't Love Me
You Don't Love Me (No, No, No) (Extended Mix)
Dawn Penn
You Don't Love Me (No, No, No) (Extended Mix)
You Don't Love Me (No, No, No) (Original Radio Edit)
Dawn Penn
You Don't Love Me (No, No, No) (Original Radio Edit)
Bangarang
The Lee Thompson Ska Orchestra
Bangarang
Bangarang
