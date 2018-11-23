Naoko Tanaka
Naoko Tanaka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2302bdb4-b2db-49d3-8bf1-8d4be360a4bf
Naoko Tanaka Tracks
Sort by
Salut d'amour, Op 12
Edward Elgar
Salut d'amour, Op 12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Salut d'amour, Op 12
Last played on
Romance in F major for violin and orchestra, Op 50
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance in F major for violin and orchestra, Op 50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Romance in F major for violin and orchestra, Op 50
Last played on
Romance in F minor, Op 11
Antonín Dvořák
Romance in F minor, Op 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Romance in F minor, Op 11
Last played on
Romanza andaluza, Op 22 No 1 orch Hohn
Pablo de Sarasate
Romanza andaluza, Op 22 No 1 orch Hohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc1.jpglink
Romanza andaluza, Op 22 No 1 orch Hohn
Last played on
Romance in G major, Op 26
Johan Svendsen
Romance in G major, Op 26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc2w1.jpglink
Romance in G major, Op 26
Last played on
Liebesfreud (Old Viennese Dances)
Fritz Kreisler
Liebesfreud (Old Viennese Dances)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Liebesfreud (Old Viennese Dances)
Last played on
The Wound Dresser
John Adams
The Wound Dresser
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
The Wound Dresser
Last played on
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
Fritz Kreisler
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
Last played on
The Wound dresser for baritone and orchestra
John Adams
The Wound dresser for baritone and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
The Wound dresser for baritone and orchestra
Last played on
Schön Rosmarin orch McAlister (Old Viennese Dances) (feat. Naoko Tanaka, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra & Gil Shaham)
Fritz Kreisler
Schön Rosmarin orch McAlister (Old Viennese Dances) (feat. Naoko Tanaka, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra & Gil Shaham)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Schön Rosmarin orch McAlister (Old Viennese Dances) (feat. Naoko Tanaka, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra & Gil Shaham)
Last played on
Back to artist