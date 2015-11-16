Trespassers WilliamFormed 1997. Disbanded 2012
Trespassers William
1997
Trespassers William Biography (Wikipedia)
Trespassers William was an indie rock/dream pop band known for its ethereal music. Originally from Southern California, they moved to the Sodo/Capitol Hill area of Seattle, Washington.
Trespassers William Tracks
Vapour Trail
Trespassers William
Vapour Trail
Vapour Trail
Lie In The Sound
Trespassers William
Lie In The Sound
Lie In The Sound
Sparrow
Trespassers William
Sparrow
Sparrow
