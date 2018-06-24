David Celia is an independent singer-songwriter based in Toronto, Ontario, who has built an audience across Canada and in Europe. He has toured regularly since 2005.

Beginning in 1989, Celia was a member of Tarnished Gallahad featuring Matei Kajs (drums), Richard Hamelin (lead vocals, bass), Chris Mavridis (keys, vocals) and Celia (guitar, vocals). They toured Ontario and Manitoba until they disbanded in 1996.

In 1996, Celia met guitarist and songwriter Mark Stewartson and formed the band Roundhouse with Scott Reynolds (guitar), Michael Lerner (keyboards) and Geoff Hen (drums). Later, Reynolds and Lerner left the band and David Headon (bass) joined. Invisible Inc. was then formed and soon recorded a twelve-song CD entitled Poor Folks Welcome (2000). With help from engineer and studio owner Rich Dubeau, it was recorded at Taxi Stand Studio in North Toronto. Invisible Inc. played clubs in southern Ontario for several years and also embarked on a tour of the United Kingdom. The band broke up in 2001.