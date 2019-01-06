VillagersIrish group fronted by Conor J. O'Brien. Formed 2008
Villagers Biography (Wikipedia)
Villagers are an Irish indie folk band from Dublin, formed in 2008. As well as songwriter and vocalist/guitarist Conor O'Brien, the band currently consists of Danny Snow (bass, upright bass), Cormac Curran (keyboards), Gwion Llewelyn (drums, flugelhorn) and Mali Llywelyn (harp).
The band came to prominence in 2010 with the release of their debut album, Becoming a Jackal. Released to critical acclaim, the album was shortlisted for the 2010 Mercury Prize and the Choice Music Prize. The band's second studio album, {Awayland} was released in 2013. It won the Choice Music Prize that year and was also shortlisted for the 2013 Mercury Prize. In 2015 they released their third album, Darling Arithmetic, and the following year Where Have You Been All My Life? - a compilation of live reworkings of some of the band's best-known tracks. In May 2016 Darling Arithmetic won the Ivor Novello award for Best Album.
Villagers have performed at several music festivals and toured with Grizzly Bear, Tracy Chapman, Bell X1, Tindersticks and Elbow.
- In the company of Villagershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06mr1h0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06mr1h0.jpg2018-10-02T10:56:00.000ZAn hour-long special in the company of Villagers, who chat about the new album 'The Art of Pretending to Swim' and perform live in session for Across the Line.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06mr0nb
In the company of Villagers
- Villagers - Long Time Waitinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06mp0y4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06mp0y4.jpg2018-10-01T15:08:20.000ZA lucky few got to see Villagers perform Long Time Waiting for Across the Line. Don't worry BBC Music was there with cameras.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06mnv4b
Villagers - Long Time Waiting
- Conor O'Brien joins Mark and Stuarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03hxk42.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03hxk42.jpg2016-02-08T12:49:00.000ZConor O'Brien from the band Villagers talks to Mark and Stuart about his new album, Where Have You Been All My Life?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03hxk5d
Conor O'Brien joins Mark and Stuart
- Villagers catch up with Marc Rileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0152s24.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0152s24.jpg2013-03-16T12:23:00.000ZVillagers chat to Marc Riley about new album (Awayland).https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0152tbh
Villagers catch up with Marc Riley
Villagers Tracks
Sort by
A Trick Of The Light
Becoming A Jackal
Tightrope
When A Child Is Born
Long Time Waiting
Twenty Seven Strangers
Sweet Saviour
And It Stoned Me
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2015
Reading + Leeds: 2013
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
T in the Park: 2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Villagers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
John Grant chats to Nemone about his new album 'Love Is Magic' as they go 'Back 2 Back'
-
What music are you a fan of?
-
Behind the scenes at Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker
-
Best bits from The Songs of Scott Walker (1967-70) (2017)
-
Lisa Hannigan
-
Nick Mulvey
-
Richard Hawley on dog walks and chip butties with John Grant
-
John Grant talks synths
-
When Lisa Hannigan met Annabelle
-
Lisa Hannigan - Fall