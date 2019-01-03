Swet Shop BoysFormed 2014
Swet Shop Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04d1kzx.jpg
2014
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22f5d8e4-5aa2-4012-beb1-4a4785733e85
Swet Shop Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
Swet Shop Boys is an Indian-American/British-Pakistani hip hop group, consisting of rappers Heems and Riz MC, with producer Redinho.
Swet Shop Boys Performances & Interviews
'We recorded the album in five days in my flat' - Riz MC on Swet Shop Boys
2016-11-25
Riz MC stops by to chat all things Swet Shop Boys.
'We recorded the album in five days in my flat' - Riz MC on Swet Shop Boys
Swet Shop Boys
2016-10-26
Bobby chats with the Swet Shop Boys about how they met & what the future holds musically
Swet Shop Boys
Swet Shop Boys Tracks
Need Moor
Swet Shop Boys
Need Moor
Half Mogul Half Mowgli
Swet Shop Boys
Half Mogul Half Mowgli
Aaja
Swet Shop Boys
Aaja
T5
Swet Shop Boys
T5
Meh Sherabi
Swet Shop Boys
Meh Sherabi
Zayn Malik
Swet Shop Boys
Zayn Malik
Sufi La
Swet Shop Boys
Sufi La
Birding
Swet Shop Boys
Birding
Thas My Girl
Swet Shop Boys
Thas My Girl
