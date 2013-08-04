Leona AndersonSelf‐billed as “the world’s most horrible singer”. Born 3 April 1885. Died 25 December 1973
Leona Anderson
1885-04-03
Leona Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Leona Anderson (April 3, 1885 – December 25, 1973) was an American silent film actress who is possibly best recalled for her 1957 shrill music album Music to Suffer By.
Leona Anderson Tracks
Rats In My Room
Rats In My Room
Chloe
Chloe
Limburger Lover
Limburger Lover
Leona Anderson Links
