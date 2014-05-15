James LitherlandBorn 1949
James Litherland
1949
James Litherland Biography (Wikipedia)
James Litherland (born 6 September 1949) is an English singer and guitarist best known as a founding member of the progressive rock band Colosseum. He was born in Salford, Lancashire, England. He is the father of singer and producer James Blake.
James Litherland Tracks
Small Hours
James Litherland
Small Hours
Small Hours
Where To Turn
James Litherland
Where To Turn
Where To Turn
James Litherland Links
