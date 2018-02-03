Claude LuterBorn 23 July 1923. Died 6 October 2006
Claude Luter
1923-07-23
Claude Luter Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude Luter (23 July 1923 – 6 October 2006) was a jazz clarinetist who doubled on soprano saxophone.
Luter was born and died in Paris. He began on trumpet, but switched to clarinet. He might be best known for being an accompanist to Sidney Bechet when he was in Paris, but he also worked with Barney Bigard and French writer and musician Boris Vian.
Claude Luter Tracks
Les Oignons
Sidney Bechet
Les Oignons
Les Oignons
Last played on
Snake Rag
Claude Luter
Snake Rag
Snake Rag
Last played on
En Attendant Sidney
Claude Luter
En Attendant Sidney
En Attendant Sidney
Last played on
Wabash Blues
Claude Luter
Wabash Blues
Wabash Blues
Last played on
