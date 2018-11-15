Gudrun Gut (born in 20 May 1957) is a German electronic musician, DJ, presenter, music producer and founder of the Monika Enterprise .

She grew up in the Lüneburger Heide and moved to West Berlin in 1975, where she studied visual arts at the Hochschule der Künste from 1978 to 1984. She was an early member of Einstürzende Neubauten and a founding member of music groups Mania D, Malaria! and Matador. She is the head of the labels Monika Enterprise and Moabit Musik. She co-presented the Oceanclub weekly radio program in Berlin with Thomas Fehlmann. Her debut solo album, I Put a Record On was released on February 5, 2007. Music critics saluted the openness and approachability of the music on the record. Gudrun Gut is co-founder of the female electronic musicians network Female:Pressure.

According to The Wire magazine's April 2008 issue, which featured Gudrun Gut on the cover, "this 'dilettante' has genially hosted Berlin's new music scene for 30 years".