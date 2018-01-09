John MannBorn 18 September 1962
John Mann
1962-09-18
John Mann Biography
John Fraser Mann (born September 18, 1962) is a Canadian rock musician and actor. He is best known as the frontman of the folk rock band Spirit of the West.
Neapolitan Serenade
Rhondda Rhapsody
El Abanico
Cockney Capers
Don't Bring Lulu/Sweet Georgia Brown/Barney Google/Nagasaki
Alleluia (Mass)
The Rain In Spain
The Elephant's Tango
Alicante
Stranger in Paradise
You're The Cream In My Coffee / Button Up You
All The World's A Stage
