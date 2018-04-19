M-Flo (エムフロウ Emu Furō, stylized as m-flo) are a Japanese hip hop group consisting of record producer DJ Taku Takahashi, MC Verbal and Lisa.

Lisa left the group in 2002 to pursue a solo career and the remaining members then started the M-Flo Loves... project working different vocalists for each song over three albums, including the likes of Bonnie Pink, Koda Kumi and BoA.

Their mainstream success and critical acclaim established them as the most iconic and influential hip-hop production team in Japan with success throughout Asia.

Taku Takahashi and Verbal also started successful side-projects outside M-Flo, such as the Teriyaki Boyz and Global Astro Alliance collaborating with international producers and artists such as Kanye West and the Beastie Boys.

In 2008, the group announced a hiatus, stating that each member would be focusing on their respective side projects. In 2012 the group ended their hiatus with the release of Square One on March 14, 2012.

On December 14, 2017, Lisa returned to the group and they announced that they will release new material in 2018. At the same time, M-Flo also released a digital compilation album called UNIVERSE to celebrate past years of the group, that contained all the 150 songs they released since their debut.