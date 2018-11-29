Teairra Marí (born Teairra Marí Thomas; December 2, 1987) is an American singer-songwriter, dancer, model and actress. At the age of 16, Jay Z signed her to Def Jam and she released her first album, Roc-A-Fella Records Presents Teairra Marí. After disappointing sales, she was let go from her recording contract in the middle of production for her second album Second Round. In 2008, she returned to the music scene with the Pleasure P-assisted single "Hunt 4 U". After constant leaks, she was forced to re-record and re-title a second attempt at her second album At That Point. In 2010, she starred in the film Lottery Ticket alongside rappers Bow Wow and Ice Cube. Since 2010, she has released several mixtapes including features from Nicki Minaj, Soulja Boy, and Gucci Mane.