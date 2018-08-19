Fu-Schnickens were an American hip hop trio. Similar to Das EFX for its cartoonish lyrics and near-constant allusions to pop culture staples, it was the first hip hop group to rhyme in backward fashion. The Fu-Schnickens' popularity was brief but significant in hip hop history. Their best-known track is 1993's "What's up, Doc? (Can We Rock)", which featured basketball star Shaquille O'Neal.