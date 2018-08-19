Fu‐SchnickensFormed 1991. Disbanded 1996
Fu‐Schnickens
1991
Fu‐Schnickens Biography (Wikipedia)
Fu-Schnickens were an American hip hop trio. Similar to Das EFX for its cartoonish lyrics and near-constant allusions to pop culture staples, it was the first hip hop group to rhyme in backward fashion. The Fu-Schnickens' popularity was brief but significant in hip hop history. Their best-known track is 1993's "What's up, Doc? (Can We Rock)", which featured basketball star Shaquille O'Neal.
Fu‐Schnickens Tracks
Breakdown
Fu‐Schnickens
Breakdown
Breakdown
Ring The Alarm
Fu‐Schnickens
Ring The Alarm
Ring The Alarm
La Schmoove (feat. Phife Dawg)
Fu‐Schnickens
La Schmoove (feat. Phife Dawg)
La Schmoove (feat. Phife Dawg)
Sneakin Up On Ya
Fu‐Schnickens
Sneakin Up On Ya
Sneakin Up On Ya
What's Up Doc (Can We Rock)
Fu‐Schnickens
What's Up Doc (Can We Rock)
What's Up Doc (Can We Rock)
True Fuschnick
Fu‐Schnickens
True Fuschnick
True Fuschnick
La Schmoove
Fu‐Schnickens
La Schmoove
La Schmoove
What's Up Doc
Fu‐Schnickens
What's Up Doc
What's Up Doc
Fu‐Schnickens Links
