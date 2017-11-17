David AfkhamBorn 1983
David Afkham
1983
David Afkham Biography (Wikipedia)
David Afkham (born 1983) is a German conductor.
David Afkham Tracks
Symphony no. 10 in E minor Op.93
Dmitri Shostakovich
5 Ruckert-Lieder vers. for voice and orchestra
Gustav Mahler
Kuolema - incidental music Op.44 "Valse Triste"
Jean Sibelius
Symphony no. 5 in D minor Op.47
Dmitri Shostakovich
Last played on
Concerto no. 5 in E flat major Op.73 (Emperor)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
La vie antérieure
Henri Duparc
Last played on
