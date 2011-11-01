Taker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22d1b7d9-6e58-4122-8368-2ff8fb15d97e
Taker Tracks
Sort by
It's Goes (feat. Tinchy and Dev)
Taker
It's Goes (feat. Tinchy and Dev)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Goes (feat. Tinchy and Dev)
Last played on
When I Step In A Rave feat Terror Tee & Young Homes
Taker
When I Step In A Rave feat Terror Tee & Young Homes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist