Sam MostBorn 16 December 1930. Died 13 June 2013
Sam Most
1930-12-16
Sam Most Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel "Sam" Most (December 16, 1930 – June 13, 2013) was an American jazz flautist, clarinetist and tenor saxophonist, based in Los Angeles. He was "probably the first great jazz flutist," according to jazz historian Leonard Feather.
Jungle Fantasy
If I Had You
Cherokee
Notes To You
