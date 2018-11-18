SeawayCanadian pop punk band. Formed 2011
Seaway
2011
Seaway Biography (Wikipedia)
Seaway is a Canadian rock band from Oakville, Ontario signed to Pure Noise Records and Dine Alone Records. The band has released three EPs and three studio albums.
Seaway Tracks
Blur
Apartment
Stubborn Love
Best Mistake
Trick
Growing Stale
Airhead
Freak
Your Best Friend
