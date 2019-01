Pedro Canale, better known as his stage name Chancha Vía Circuito is a producer, DJ/remixer and composer, from Greater Buenos Aires, Argentina. Fusion of electronic music and cumbia is key factor of Chancha Vía Circuito's music. He explores the minimal side of digital cumbia with inspiration from Afro-dance, murgas, minimal dub, IDM, and downtempo. Computer bleeps share sonic space with folkloric chant. Candombe drums are accompanied by the sample of a machete splicing the air and a vocal line of indigenous bebop is layered over hints of dub.