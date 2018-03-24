David Titterington
David Titterington
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22c6c731-5582-41e2-bdb6-3a0ecc4e4692
David Titterington Tracks
Sort by
The Children of God (La Nativite du Seigneur)
Olivier Messiaen
The Children of God (La Nativite du Seigneur)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
The Children of God (La Nativite du Seigneur)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exhv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-25T09:55:06
25
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 63
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev5whn
Royal Albert Hall
2000-09-01T09:55:06
1
Sep
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep69rz
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-06T09:55:06
6
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist