Central LineFormed 1978. Disbanded 1984
Central Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22c68616-1c32-4888-a6c4-df818cc58b2b
Central Line Biography (Wikipedia)
Central Line was an R&B and soul band from London, England. They recorded three albums with Mercury in the 1980s and had two hit singles in the United States, as well as one Top 40 hit in their native country.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Central Line Performances & Interviews
Central Line Tracks
Sort by
Walking Into Sunshine (Larry Levan 12" Mix)
Central Line
Walking Into Sunshine (Larry Levan 12" Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking Into Sunshine (Larry Levan 12" Mix)
Last played on
Walking Into Sunshine
Central Line
Walking Into Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking Into Sunshine
Last played on
You've Said Enough
Central Line
You've Said Enough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You've Said Enough
Last played on
Nature Boy
Central Line
Nature Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04q630r.jpglink
Nature Boy
Last played on
Don't Tell Me
Central Line
Don't Tell Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Tell Me
Last played on
Walking Into Sunshine (extended)
Central Line
Walking Into Sunshine (extended)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking Into Sunshine (extended)
Last played on
Central Line Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist