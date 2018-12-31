Lisa Anne Loeb (born March 11, 1968) is an American singer-songwriter, producer, touring artist, actress, author, and philanthropist who started her career with the platinum-selling number 1 hit song, "Stay (I Missed You)" from the film Reality Bites, the first number 1 single for an artist without a recording contract. Her studio albums include two back-to-back albums that were certified Gold; these were Tails and the Grammy-nominated Firecracker.

Loeb's film, television and voice-over work includes a guest starring role in the season finale of Gossip Girl, and she starred in two other television series, Dweezil & Lisa, a weekly culinary adventure for the Food Network that featured her alongside Dweezil Zappa, and Number 1 Single on E! Entertainment Television. She has also acted in such films as House on Haunted Hill, Fright Night, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, and Helicopter Mom.

Loeb has released award-winning children's CDs and books such as Catch the Moon, Lisa Loeb's Silly Sing-Along: The Disappointing Pancake and Other Zany Songs, and Songs for Movin' and Shakin', Nursery Rhyme Parade! is her album and long-form video of over 30 children's favorites. She co-wrote the lyrics and co-composed the music to Camp Kappawanna, a family musical that was premiered in New York on March 21, 2015, by the Atlantic Theater Company. Loeb's latest album, Feel What U Feel was released in October 2016.