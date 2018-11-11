John McCormackBorn 14 June 1884. Died 16 September 1945
John McCormack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dz6kg.jpg
1884-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22c3d1de-793c-4094-b60a-26775617c14b
John McCormack Biography (Wikipedia)
John Francis McCormack, KSG, KSS, KHS (14 June 1884 – 16 September 1945) was an Irish tenor, celebrated for his performances of the operatic and popular song repertoires, and renowned for his diction and breath control. He was also a Papal Count. He became a naturalised American citizen before returning to live in Ireland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John McCormack Tracks
Sort by
It's A Long Way To Tipperary
John McCormack
It's A Long Way To Tipperary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
It's A Long Way To Tipperary
Last played on
Keep The Home Fires Burning
John McCormack
Keep The Home Fires Burning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
Keep The Home Fires Burning
Last played on
There's A Long Long Trail A Winding
John McCormack
There's A Long Long Trail A Winding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
There's A Long Long Trail A Winding
Last played on
Come Into The Garden, Maud
John McCormack
Come Into The Garden, Maud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
Come Into The Garden, Maud
Last played on
Down by the Sally Gardens
John McCormack
Down by the Sally Gardens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
Down by the Sally Gardens
Last played on
Macushla
John McCormack
Macushla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
Macushla
Last played on
When Irish Eyes Are Smiling
John McCormack
When Irish Eyes Are Smiling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
When Irish Eyes Are Smiling
Last played on
I'll Walk Beside You
John McCormack
I'll Walk Beside You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
I'll Walk Beside You
Last played on
Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms
John McCormack
Believe Me If All Those Endearing Young Charms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
The Old House
John McCormack
The Old House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
The Old House
Last played on
Those Endearing Young Charms
John McCormack
Those Endearing Young Charms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
Those Endearing Young Charms
Last played on
Keep the home fires burning
Ivor Novello
Keep the home fires burning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc28m.jpglink
Keep the home fires burning
Conductor
Last played on
God Be With Our Boys Tonight
John McCormack
God Be With Our Boys Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
God Be With Our Boys Tonight
Last played on
Send Me Away With A Smile
John McCormack
Send Me Away With A Smile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
Send Me Away With A Smile
Last played on
Roses of Picardy
John McCormack
Roses of Picardy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
Roses of Picardy
Last played on
The rose of Tralee
John McCormack
The rose of Tralee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
The rose of Tralee
Last played on
The Garden Where The Praties Grow
John McCormack
The Garden Where The Praties Grow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
Don Giovanni: "Il mio Tesoro"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni: "Il mio Tesoro"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Don Giovanni: "Il mio Tesoro"
Orchestra
Last played on
The Meeting of The Waters
John McCormack
The Meeting of The Waters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
The Meeting of The Waters
Composer
Last played on
Keep the home fires burning
Ivor Novello
Keep the home fires burning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc28m.jpglink
Keep the home fires burning
Last played on
Somewhere A Voice Is Calling
John McCormack
Somewhere A Voice Is Calling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
Somewhere A Voice Is Calling
Last played on
The Bard Of Armagh, Arr. For Voice And Piano
Herbert Hughes
The Bard Of Armagh, Arr. For Voice And Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dz6kg.jpglink
The Bard Of Armagh, Arr. For Voice And Piano
Last played on
The White Peace
Arnold Bax
The White Peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrf.jpglink
The White Peace
Last played on
John McCormack Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist