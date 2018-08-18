Adrian BakerBorn 18 January 1951
Adrian Baker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-01-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22c1f216-404a-4c4f-89e6-fdfdb5068b8f
Adrian Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrian Baker (born 18 January 1951, London) is an English singer, songwriter, and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adrian Baker Tracks
Sort by
Sherry
Adrian Baker
Sherry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sherry
Last played on
Adrian Baker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist