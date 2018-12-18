Jon LilygreenBorn 4 August 1987
Jon Lilygreen
Jon Lilygreen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Lilygreen (born 4 August 1987) is a Welsh singer, who along with the band The Islanders represented Cyprus in the Eurovision Song Contest 2010 in Oslo, Norway, with the song "Life Looks Better in Spring" and they took the 21st place out of 39 entrants. He is also a songwriting duo along with Jon Maguire.
Jon Lilygreen Tracks
Darkest Hour (feat. Jon Lilygreen)
Darkest Hour (feat. Jon Lilygreen)
Darkest Hour (feat. Jon Lilygreen)
