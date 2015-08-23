Mike SeegerBorn 15 August 1933. Died 7 August 2009
1933-08-15
Mike Seeger (August 15, 1933 – August 7, 2009) was an American folk musician and folklorist. He was a distinctive singer and an accomplished musician who played autoharp, banjo, fiddle, dulcimer, guitar, mouth harp, mandolin, dobro, jaw harp, and pan pipes. Seeger, a half-brother of Pete Seeger, produced more than 30 documentary recordings, and performed in more than 40 other recordings. He desired to make known the caretakers of culture that inspired and taught him.
Mike Seeger Tracks
Hound Dog
David Grisman
Hound Dog
Hound Dog
Blue Ridge Cabin Home
David Grisman
Blue Ridge Cabin Home
Blue Ridge Cabin Home
Did You Ever See The Devil, Uncle Joe?
Mike Seeger
Did You Ever See The Devil, Uncle Joe?
Did You Ever See The Devil, Uncle Joe?
Stewball
Mike Seeger
Stewball
Stewball
Fishing Blues
Mike Seeger
Fishing Blues
Fishing Blues
Hello Stranger
Mike Seeger
Hello Stranger
Hello Stranger
Coo Coo Bird
Mike Seeger
Coo Coo Bird
Coo Coo Bird
Flop Eared Mule
Mike Seeger
Flop Eared Mule
Flop Eared Mule
