Howard McGheeBorn 6 March 1918. Died 17 July 1987
Howard McGhee
1918-03-06
Howard McGhee Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard McGhee (March 6, 1918 – July 17, 1987) was one of the first bebop jazz trumpeters, with Dizzy Gillespie, Fats Navarro and Idrees Sulieman. He was known for his fast fingers and very high notes. What is generally not known is the influence that he had on younger hard bop trumpeters, with Fats Navarro.
Double Talk
Howard McGhee
The Sharp Edge
Howard McGhee
Lo-Flame
Howard McGhee
Shades OF Blue
Howard McGhee
Cubop City
Mario Bauzá
Bucabu
Gene Johnson
Cool Fantasy Parts 1 and 2
Robert Isabell, Gene Porter, James King, Snooky Young, Howard McGhee, Karl George, Vic Dickenson, Gene Roland, Teddy Edwards, Vernon Biddle, Bob Kesterson & Roy Porter
I'm In The Mood For Love
Will Davis, Joe Harris, Howard McGhee, Milt Jackson & Percy Heath
Dial-ated Pulis
Howard McGhee
Up In Dodo's Room
Howard McGhee
