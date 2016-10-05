Colin Stetson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05b7r8h.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22b2f6dc-fcc2-490d-a462-f972a692ce12
Colin Stetson Biography (Wikipedia)
Colin Stetson (born March 3, 1975) is an American saxophonist and multireedist. He is best known as a regular collaborator of the indie rock acts Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, Bell Orchestre, and Ex Eye. In addition to saxophone, he plays clarinet, bass clarinet, French horn, flute, and cornet.
Stetson has released various solo releases, including his debut and subsequent albums New History Warfare Vol. 1, 2, & 3, a collaborative studio album with wife and violinist Sarah Neufeld entitled Never Were the Way She Was (2015), SORROW: A Reimagining of Henryk Górecki's 3rd Symphony (2016), and All This I Do for Glory (2017).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Colin Stetson Performances & Interviews
- Colin Stetsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jqn7m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jqn7m.jpg2016-12-04T20:45:00.000ZColin Stetson talks about his new project Sorrow, a reimagining of Gorecki's 3rd symphonyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jqn8h
Colin Stetson
Colin Stetson Tracks
Sort by
From No Part Of Me Could I Summon A Voice
Colin Stetson
From No Part Of Me Could I Summon A Voice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
Funeral
Colin Stetson
Funeral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
Funeral
Last played on
The Sun Roars Into View
Colin Stetson
The Sun Roars Into View
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
The Sun Roars Into View
Last played on
Spindrift (6 Music Session, 24 Apr 2017)
Colin Stetson
Spindrift (6 Music Session, 24 Apr 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
Spindrift (6 Music Session, 24 Apr 2017)
Last played on
Between Water And Wind (6 Music Session, 24 Apr 2017)
Colin Stetson
Between Water And Wind (6 Music Session, 24 Apr 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
Charlie
Colin Stetson
Charlie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
Charlie
Last played on
In the Clinches
Colin Stetson
In the Clinches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059929d.jpglink
In the Clinches
Last played on
Spindrift
Colin Stetson
Spindrift
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
Spindrift
Last played on
Spindrift
Colin Stetson
Spindrift
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
Spindrift
Last played on
Hunted
Colin Stetson
Hunted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
Hunted
Last played on
All This I Do For Glory
Colin Stetson
All This I Do For Glory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
All This I Do For Glory
Last played on
Between Water and Wind
Colin Stetson
Between Water and Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
Between Water and Wind
Last played on
Like Wolves On The Fold
Colin Stetson
Like Wolves On The Fold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
Like Wolves On The Fold
Last played on
In The Clinches
Colin Stetson
In The Clinches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
In The Clinches
Last played on
The Rain Like Curses
Colin Stetson
The Rain Like Curses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
The Rain Like Curses
Last played on
She Was Right (feat. Colin Stetson)
Fink
She Was Right (feat. Colin Stetson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t62n1.jpglink
She Was Right (feat. Colin Stetson)
Sorrow (3rd Movement)
Colin Stetson
Sorrow (3rd Movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
Sorrow (3rd Movement)
The Lure of the Mine
Colin Stetson
The Lure of the Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
The Lure of the Mine
Confessions Pt. II (feat. Colin Stetson)
BADBADNOTGOOD
Confessions Pt. II (feat. Colin Stetson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bq757.jpglink
Confessions Pt. II (feat. Colin Stetson)
Last played on
Confessions Part II (Instrumental)
BADBADNOTGOOD
Confessions Part II (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srwdv.jpglink
Confessions Part II (Instrumental)
Last played on
Between Water & Wind (Live at Dark Matter, Manchester International Festival)
Colin Stetson
Between Water & Wind (Live at Dark Matter, Manchester International Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b7r8h.jpglink
Latest Colin Stetson News
Colin Stetson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist