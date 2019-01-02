David ZowieBorn 1981
David Zowie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dw6nz.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22b28fb1-a6d8-4f29-86b1-34900e41158c
David Zowie Biography (Wikipedia)
David Zowie Canada Batt (born 30 April 1981), known professionally as David Zowie, is an English DJ and record producer. He is best known for his song "House Every Weekend", which topped the UK Singles Chart in July 2015 and became the first song to do so on a Friday since Adam Faith's "Poor Me" in March 1960.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Zowie Tracks
Sort by
House Every Weekend
David Zowie
House Every Weekend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wrfzx.jpglink
House Every Weekend
Last played on
Never Letting Go (David Zowie Remix)
Zac Samuel
Never Letting Go (David Zowie Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b1jnv.jpglink
Never Letting Go (David Zowie Remix)
Last played on
The Real Don
David Zowie
The Real Don
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6p1.jpglink
The Real Don
Last played on
Playlists featuring David Zowie
Back to artist