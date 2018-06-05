Verner von HeidenstamBorn 6 July 1859. Died 20 May 1940
Verner von Heidenstam
Verner von Heidenstam Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Gustaf Verner von Heidenstam (6 July 1859 – 20 May 1940) was a Swedish poet, novelist and laureate of the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1916. He was a member of the Swedish Academy from 1912. His poems and prose work are filled with a great joy of life, sometimes imbued with a love of Swedish history and scenery, particularly its physical aspects.
Verner von Heidenstam Tracks
Stjarntandningen (Starlight) [1922]
Oskar Lindberg
Stjarntandningen (Starlight) [1922]
Stjarntandningen (Starlight) [1922]
Sverige (Sweden) [1904-1905]
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Sverige (Sweden) [1904-1905]
Sverige (Sweden) [1904-1905]
