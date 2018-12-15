Heino EllerBorn 7 March 1887. Died 16 June 1970
Heino Eller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1887-03-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22af9fd9-c026-4bcd-9f6d-f7f6e851b366
Heino Eller Biography (Wikipedia)
Heino Eller (7 March 1887 – 16 June 1970) was an Estonian composer and composition teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Heino Eller Tracks
Sort by
Homeland Tune
Heino Eller
Homeland Tune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04532jk.jpglink
Homeland Tune
Last played on
Dawn
Heino Eller
Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty714.jpglink
Dawn
Last played on
Romance, Dance and A Homeland Tune (from Five Pieces for Strings)
Heino Eller
Romance, Dance and A Homeland Tune (from Five Pieces for Strings)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04532jk.jpglink
Romance, Dance and A Homeland Tune (from Five Pieces for Strings)
Last played on
Videvik (Twilight) - Tone poem
Heino Eller
Videvik (Twilight) - Tone poem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty714.jpglink
Videvik (Twilight) - Tone poem
Last played on
Tone Poem Dawn (1918)
Heino Eller
Tone Poem Dawn (1918)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tone Poem Dawn (1918)
Performer
Last played on
Twilight - symphonic poem
Heino Eller
Twilight - symphonic poem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04532jk.jpglink
Twilight - symphonic poem
Lyrical Suite
Heino Eller
Lyrical Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6mvp.jpglink
Lyrical Suite
Violin Concerto in B minor
Heino Eller
Violin Concerto in B minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04532jk.jpglink
Violin Concerto in B minor
Dawn - symphonic poem
Heino Eller
Dawn - symphonic poem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04532jk.jpglink
Dawn - symphonic poem
Dawn (Koit)
Heino Eller
Dawn (Koit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty714.jpglink
Dawn (Koit)
Last played on
Dawn [Zarya] - symphonic poem (feat. Neeme Järvi, Royal Scottish National Orchestra & John Digney)
Heino Eller
Dawn [Zarya] - symphonic poem (feat. Neeme Järvi, Royal Scottish National Orchestra & John Digney)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty714.jpglink
Dawn [Zarya] - symphonic poem (feat. Neeme Järvi, Royal Scottish National Orchestra & John Digney)
Last played on
Finale, Cantando Espressivo from Five Pieces
Heino Eller
Finale, Cantando Espressivo from Five Pieces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heino Eller Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist