Wordsworth (born Vinson Jamel Johnson) is an underground hip hop MC from Brooklyn, best known for his freestyle rap.

Wordsworth grew up in Brooklyn. A graduate of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury, Wordsworth recorded with his partner Punchline (they worked as "Punch 'N' Words") on A Tribe Called Quest's The Love Movement and on Mos Def and Talib Kweli's Black Star. Wordsworth and Punchline were featured heavily on Connecticut rapper Apathy's mixtapes, and collaborated with fellow Demigodz member, Rise. He was also involved in the critically acclaimed MTV comedy sketch series Lyricist Lounge.

He made his solo debut in September 2004 with Mirror Music. He also featured in a Slam Bush music video in which he is hip hop "battling" a nervous George W. Bush (or at least footage of him taken from other videos). Words is a member of the supergroup eMC, alongside Masta Ace, Punchline and Strick. He was the vocalist on Prince Paul's Bubble Party for The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie soundtrack. He also appears in the Kevin Fitzgerald film Freestyle: The Art of Rhyme. Wordsworth is also featured on the debut album Series Premiere from Toronto hip-hop duo, Perfeck Strangers in the track "Dreams".