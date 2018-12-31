Jurgen VriesBorn 22 October 1972
Jurgen Vries
1972-10-22
Jurgen Vries Biography
Darren Tate (born 22 October 1972, London) is an English record producer, film composer and club DJ.
The Theme
The Theme (Noisecontrollers Remix)
The Opera Song (2003)
